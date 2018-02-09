Parents Organize a Protest to Save the Children's Cardiology Clinic

Bulgaria: Parents Organize a Protest to Save the Children's Cardiology Clinic twitter.com

Parents organize a protest via Facebook for the rescue of the Children's Cardiology Clinic. This week it became clear that there is a serious risk that the only clinic in pediatric cardiology and cardiac surgery in Bulgaria will stop working. This warning came from the National Cardiology Hospital. The reasons are insufficient funding and lack of nurses. The clinic's debt is 500 000 levs, and for its normal functioning another 20 nurses are needed. "Without help we can endure until March," warned Dr. Stoyan Lazarov, head of the Department of Surgery of Congenital Heart Malformations.

"My child was born with a heart defect, and if this ward did not exist, there would be no way for my boy to be alive and healthy," says protest organizer Kalin Daskalov.

The protest is scheduled for February 17 at 10 am on the square in front of the National Assembly.

