Prof. Kantardzhiev: Currently, at Least 120,000 People in Bulgaria have the Flu

After the peak of the flu, 120,000 people are currently ill and at least 100 of them have severe respiratory failure. This was stated in Nova TV by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev from the Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in "Health Bulgaria".

"The flu has not yet passed, and after one month of illness, one has to be very careful," said Kantardjiev, after an infection there could come a second infection.

He explained that very rarely the flu repeats, but the risk of another virus or bacterial infection is very serious. That's when the pneumonia, which this year is among the most common complications of the flu, is developing.

On Thursday, a 4-year-old child died of complications of a bacterial infection, although placed in a hospital. Doctors in Vratsa failed to fight for the little girl's life. The local hospital refused information, and the case was checked. It is expected that the final cause of death will become apparent after the autopsy.

"Very rarely, flu infections are very severe and when the condition changes within hours, then there is an infection either in the lungs or the brain," he added.