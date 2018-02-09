The Cost of the Turkish Stream Project Rose from 6 to 7 Billion Euros

Gazprom raised the cost of the Turkish stream project from 6 to 7 billion euros, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Initially, the company will finance the project itself and later it is possible to issue bonds, said a representative of the Russian gas giant, quoted by RIA News. As of early February, Gazprom has built more than 800 km of the two lines of the Turkish Stream Marine Division.

The first is intended for consumers in Turkey and the second is to supply the countries of southern and south-eastern Europe, with Gazprom considering the possibility of continuing the Turkish stream through Bulgaria and Serbia or through Greece and Italy, the National Radio adds.