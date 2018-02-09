The Cost of the Turkish Stream Project Rose from 6 to 7 Billion Euros

Business | February 9, 2018, Friday // 13:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Cost of the Turkish Stream Project Rose from 6 to 7 Billion Euros twitter.com

Gazprom raised the cost of the Turkish stream project from 6 to 7 billion euros, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Initially, the company will finance the project itself and later it is possible to issue bonds, said a representative of the Russian gas giant, quoted by RIA News. As of early February, Gazprom has built more than 800 km of the two lines of the Turkish Stream Marine Division.

The first is intended for consumers in Turkey and the second is to supply the countries of southern and south-eastern Europe, with Gazprom considering the possibility of continuing the Turkish stream through Bulgaria and Serbia or through Greece and Italy, the National Radio adds.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Turkish Stream, project, price, increase
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria