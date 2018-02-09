Facebook is Testing a "I Do not Like" Button
The Facebook social network is continually experimenting with new features. According to TechCrunch, she is currently testing a new "Downvote" button.
It will be appropriate when we come across a post that we do not like or contains offensive content. Initially, the button will be restricted to comments only.
Pressing the new Downvote button hides the comment of the user in question and displays a new pop-up window to determine the reason for your disagreement with the post.
Consumers have the ability to categorize comment as obscene, offensive, misleading, etc.
Currently, the feature can be used by a small number of users, but it's likely to be available for everyone within weeks.
