Facebook is Testing a "I Do not Like" Button

Business | February 9, 2018, Friday // 13:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Facebook is Testing a "I Do not Like" Button Източник: pixabay

The Facebook social network is continually experimenting with new features. According to TechCrunch, she is currently testing a new "Downvote" button.

It will be appropriate when we come across a post that we do not like or contains offensive content. Initially, the button will be restricted to comments only.

Pressing the new Downvote button hides the comment of the user in question and displays a new pop-up window to determine the reason for your disagreement with the post.

Consumers have the ability to categorize comment as obscene, offensive, misleading, etc.

Currently, the feature can be used by a small number of users, but it's likely to be available for everyone within weeks.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Facebook, i do not like, downvote button
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria