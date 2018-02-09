France, Germany Call For Joint G20 Action on Cryptocurrencies
The finance ministers and central bank governors of France and Germany called for the policy and monetary implications of crypto-currencies to be placed on the agenda of the upcoming G20 meeting of the largest advanced and developing economies.
In a letter to the finance minister of Argentina, current holder of the G20 presidency, the officials called for an international report on the implications of cryptocurrencies, an International Monetary Fund report on their financial stability implications and for work towards “trans-boundary” action to regulate them.
“We believe there may be new opportunities arising from the tokens and the technologies behind them,” wrote French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, his German counterpart Peter Altmaier, French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau and his German colleague Jens Weidmann.
“However, tokens could pose substantial risks for investors and can be vulnerable to financial crime without appropriate measures. In the longer run, potential risks in the field of financial stability may emerge as well,” they added.
- » Turkey Ranks for the 1st Time Among the top 10 Countries in the World with the Largest Reserves of Gold
- » In 2017 Bulgaria's Export to Third Countries Increased by 10.7% Compared to 2016
- » Bulgaria's Exports to the European Union Increased by 11.4% in January-November 2017
- » "Dow Jones" with a New 4% Collapse
- » Consumer Confidence Slightly Up in Past 3 Months
- » The Average Level of Gray Economy in Bulgaria for the Period 1991-2015 is 29.17%