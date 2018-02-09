GERB Seeks a Ruling from Constitutional Court in Relation to Istanbul Convention

GERB has filed a petition to the Constitutional Court in order to seek a ruling on whether the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (known as the Istanbul Convention) is consistent with the Constitution or not.

The petition was signed by 75 MPs.

Danail Kirilov, Chairman of the parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee, said that if the Constitutional Court found the Convention consistent with the Constitution, it would be ratifiable. The other option is that the Court may conclude the Convention contravenes the main principles of the Basic Law.

