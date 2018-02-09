BNT Will Broadcast Live the Opening Ceremony of 23rd Winter Olympics

The official opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which starts at 20:00 local time on 9th of February, will be broadcast live by BNT 1 and BNT HD and streamed at www.bnt.bg at 13:00 Bulgarian time.

BNT 1 and BNT HD will air a repeat of the event at 19:00.

As in every Olympics opening ceremony, athletes will march into the stadium under their country's flag during the Parade of Nations. As part of the tradition, the athletes from the home of the Olympic Games – Greece, will march first. The Bulgarian delegation includes 21 athletes in 6 disciplines. This is our most prominent presence at the Winter Olympics after the Salt Lake City Olympics in 2002. The Bulgarian flag bearer will be the winner of the World Snowboard Cup in the parallel giant slalom, Radoslav Yankov.

A record 102 medals will be awarded in 15 disciplines. 2,925 contestants from 92 countries will participate in the races. For the first time in the history of the Winter Olympics, teams from Malaysia, Singapore, Ecuador, Eritrea, Kosovo and Nigeria will participate.

Source: The Bulgarian National Television