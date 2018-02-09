Israeli Archaeologists have Discovered a 1800 Years Old Mosaic

A 1800-year-old mosaic depicting a man with a toga was discovered by archaeologists in Caesarea in Israel, Reuters reported. The discovery was found during excavations of a Byzantine building, which was built around 300 years after the mosaic itself.



"The surprise was actually that we found two beautiful monuments from the glorious days of Caesarea," said one of the excavators Peter Gendlemmen.



Caesarea was a bustling capital city in the Roman Empire, built in honor of Emperor Augustus by Herod the Great, who ruled Judea from 37 BC. until his death in 4 BC.



The exposed part of the mosaic, which is 3.5 to 8 m in size, depicts three men dressed in robes, as well as geometric figures and inscriptions in Greek, which are damaged. "If the jigsaw comes from the inside of the building, the figures may be the owners, or if it was a public building, they may have been the guards or members of the city council," said Glenlinden.



A square meter of the work has about 12,000 pebbles.