The Co-President of European Green About the Protests Against Pirin Construction and the Corruption in Bulgaria

The supremacy of justice and corruption is not just a problem for Bulgaria. This thesis was echoed by the Co-Chairman of the Green / European Free Alliance Parliamentary Group in the European Parliament, Ska Keller. She joined the protests against the construction of Pirin last night and today will check the situation on the spot and talk to the residents of Bansko.

There is a link between the Freedom of Speech Index and the levels of corruption and the findings of the lawyer Alexander Kashumov, who has been involved in drafting a report on the subject:



"Unfortunately, however, there are a lot of problems and, unfortunately, there is no particular evidence of the sky getting clear from clouds. Although the laws were written, the state did not cope with their application. When we look at the results, we see that failures are more serious than successes. "

European Green Co-Chairman Ska Keller yesterday took part in the protest in defense of Pirin Nature Park.



"I will give an example with Germany - the government of a region wants a new ski lift in a low mountain where there is almost no snow. We strongly oppose this stupid idea. We are really environmentalists and we are fighting these issues that affect all of us, "said Ska Keller.

Borislav Sandov of the Greens did not fail to criticize the ecologist Neno Dimov and his position that global warming is a scam.



"A very crucial question is who actually appointed this minister. He said he was committed to whom? He is not part of the patriotic party, he is not an expert and his views on climate change prove that, he is also not part of GERB. In fact, who appointed this minister, "Sandov asked.

Keller also criticized the construction of the Struma motorway through the Kresna Gorge. According to her, the track can not pass through the gorge because it is a natural treasure and there should be another way to do the project.