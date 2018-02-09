A Powerful Earthquake in Kamchatka

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake was registered at the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in northeastern Russia.



The epicenter of the quake is 43 kilometers south of the Ust Kamkatsk village, it is at a depth of 45 kilometers.



Distance from the epicenter to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative center of the Kamchatsk region, is 400 km away.



There is no destruction and injured people, no danger of tsunami has been announced.