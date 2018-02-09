The Warm Winter Poses a Risk to Bees

The warm winter poses risks for bees and steps must be taken to preserve bee families. This is what beekeepers told Darik.

In the autumn and winter every ten days there were temperatures above 12 degrees, where the bees became active and did not stay at rest and consumed more food, says Daniela Chelebeeva.

Beekeepers therefore need to secure the bees' food and put honeycombs.

In February, the first plants also bloom. The bees not only flushing for cleansing, they fly all day. On such days they start to wear flower dust. This is why the bee families move from hibernation to an active state and start breeding.

Even in the hive there is honey on the edge of the cake, if it is longer and more cold, as they have begun to grow and drink - it may be over.  They will not leave it and continue to warm it, and then they can stay out of food, the beekeeper warns.

