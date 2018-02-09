200 East Europeans, Including Bulgarians, Carried out Slave Labour in Southern England (Video)

About 200 immigrants, most of the men from Lithuania, Romania, Bulgaria and Poland, have been used for slave type labour on a Cornwall flower farm. This was established after a police action in cooperation with the labour office to combat labour violations, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of the crime of "modern slavery" and a third was arrested as the head of the criminal gang. Authorities were concerned about the immigrant lives and working conditions. A check was carried out on the farm that led to the police action. Each year, about 200 people arrived at the farm in the harvest season - Lithuanians, Romanians, Bulgarians and Poles. They were housed in caravans parked on the site.

The police commented that the case was exceptional due to the large number of people affected. The detainees are housed in a specially created reception center, where humanitarian and legal assistance is provided to them. Assistance to the police was provided by representatives of the Salvation Army, the Cornwall Municipal Council, the Red Cross, and translators. 

