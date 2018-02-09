Poland and the European Commission Declared that They are Working on Improving Relations

Poland's Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz and European Commission Vice President, Frans Timmermans, discussed a controversial Polish reform in the judiciary in Brussels on Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

Czaputowicz then told Polish media that the meeting "has lowered the temperature in the dispute." He did not exclude the possibility of "modifications" in judicial reform. Timmermans, who is also a EU commissioner with interinstitutional relations and the rule of law, also expressed satisfaction with the meeting with the first Polish diplomat.

The Dutchman also expressed hope that a solution would soon be found. Czaputowicz has invited Timmermans to Warsaw for more talks. The judicial reform in Poland, which, according to the EC, provides for political interference in the judiciary, has led the Commission to initiate a criminal procedure. If the procedure were completed, Warsaw would have been deprived of the right to vote in the EU - something the two sides want to avoid, AP said.