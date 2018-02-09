The EU's dependence on gas imports will increase to 83% in 2040 compared to the current 70%. This was stated by EU Commissioner for Energy and Climate Miguel Arias Cañete in the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg on Thursday.

"Gas remains a significant source of energy for the EU, Europe is increasingly dependent on gas imports, and the EU is now importing 70 percent of its gas," said Miguel Arias Cañete, quoted by TASS. The EU commissioner noted that gas production in Europe is declining. Our dependence on gas imports, as expected, will continue to grow and will reach more than 83% by 2040, said Cañete.

The Commissioner stressed the importance of the "southern route" of gas supplies to Europe as it provides for diversification of sources. Miguel Arias Cañete also added that gas supplies along the southern corridor would allow a dialogue on human rights with Azerbaijan and Turkey at the same time.