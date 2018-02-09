Series of Earthquakes off the Coast of Chile

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale is located off the coast of central Chile. This shows a reference to the US Geological Survey website (USGS).

The earthquake was recorded at 10km deep, 57km from Lota, in the Pacific Ocean, at 23:19 local time. It is followed by a series of weaker shocks in the same area with a magnitude of up to 4.6 on the Richter scale. There is no evidence of casualties and destruction. There is no alarm about the emergence of tsunami.