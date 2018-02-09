Series of Earthquakes off the Coast of Chile
Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 9, 2018, Friday // 12:03| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale is located off the coast of central Chile. This shows a reference to the US Geological Survey website (USGS).
The earthquake was recorded at 10km deep, 57km from Lota, in the Pacific Ocean, at 23:19 local time. It is followed by a series of weaker shocks in the same area with a magnitude of up to 4.6 on the Richter scale. There is no evidence of casualties and destruction. There is no alarm about the emergence of tsunami.
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)