Surprising or not - 6 people a month become millionaires in Bulgaria. Year-on-year, Bulgarian citizens, which have over 1 million leva in the bank, have increased by 71, according to the latest data of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB). Thus, by the end of last year, the wealthy people in Bulgaria were 833. They have a total of 2,030 billion levs, ie. the average deposit amount to each millionaire is about 2.4 million, says Monitor.

At the expense of people with a lot of money, the number of those who managed to put small sums up to a thousand leva in banks is decreasing. At the end of 2016 in our banking system there were 6.9 million deposits with 1000 levs, and a year later their number decreased by nearly 500 thousand. With savings between 1000 and 2500 leva have little more than 1 million citizens , with their deposits amounting to BGN 1.75 billion.

In total households in Bulgaria have savings of 47.8 billion levs and most loans amount to 1000 levs. These Bulgarians, who dare to take loans for more than one million are only 308 and their liabilities amounted to BGN 475 million. The largest decrease was in lending between BGN 2500 and BGN 5000. BNB data also show that domestic companies banners also run up to small vaults - up to $ 1,000, although they traditionally need more serious funding.