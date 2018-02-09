For the fifth consecutive year, the chairman of GERB PG and deputy chairman of the party Tsvetan Tsvetanov and GERB deputy Plamen Nunev took part in the National Prayer Breakfast with US President Donald Trump. At the forum, held on 8 February in Washington, the deputy chairman of GERB and Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova, the deputy chairman of GERB and mayor of Burgas Dimitar Nikolov and the mayor of Plovdiv Ivan Totev also participated for the first time.

The traditional Prayer Breakfast brings together the world's political and religious leaders every year with the US president. It began in 1953 with President Eisenhower, and this meeting has been recognized for 66 years as one of the most important political events in Washington. Breakfast was attended by a number of senators and congressmen from the US Congress - Senator Chris Coues of Delaware, Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma, Congressional Charles Chris, Randy Holtgren, and Stephen Scullis. US President Donald Trump addressed the people with deeply religious words about human self-denial, sacrifice and compassion, giving a number of examples of everyday life in which these states of the human spirit were triumphant. The President has also failed to encourage those who suffer under the anti-democratic regimes of Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Venezuela.

Breakfast was attended by Russian opposition figure Ksenia Sobchak, who told various media that she did not like the event because it was formal, there were only speeches and there was no possibility of communication.