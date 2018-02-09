CAS Refused to Admit 47 Russians to the Olympic Games

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne (Switzerland) has dismissed the appeals of a total of 47 Russian athletes and coaches and they will not participate in the Winter Olympics in PeyongChang. The decision was announced hours before the opening ceremony of the XXIII Winter Olympics, which will start at 13:00 Bulgarian time.

The Russians have appealed for their exclusion from the games imposed on them by the IOC for doping scandals at Sochi 2014 Olympics. "We welcome the decision that supports the fight against doping," the International Olympic Committee said today.

In December, the IOC ruled Russia out of the Olympics due to suspicions of systemic manipulation of doping sportists. The sanction covered about 1,000 athletes from a variety of disciplines. Proven "clean" from banned Russian stimulants have received invitations and will participate in PeyongChang as representatives of the team "Olympic athletes from Russia" (OAR).