George W. Bush: There is Clear Evidence that Russia has Interfered in US Presidential Elections

Former US President George W. Bush said there was "clear evidence that Russia interfered" in the presidential election in 2016. His words contradict those of Donald Trump who denies the Kremlin to have interfered, reports Politico, quoted by Focus.

"Whether Russia has influenced the outcome is another question," Bush said. "But there is a problem that a foreign country has interfered with our electoral system," he added.

Trump, in turn, believes that Russia did not interfere with the US election campaign in 2016 to help him win the election. According to him, the interference may be China or even "some 200 pounds person lying on his bed".

Regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is suspected of knowing or guiding the cyber attacks during the election, Bush said he "does not think how both sides can win, but always thinks how to win and the other side to lose ".

"The decay of the Soviet Union is hard on him. That is why most of his actions aim at the return of Soviet hegemony. That is why NATO is so important, "said the former US president.