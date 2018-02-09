Activist of #MeToo Accused of Assaulting a Man

Californian lawmaker Christina Garcia, one of the leaders of the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse, was accused of seeking male attention, write the agencies.

Daniel Fiero, who worked for another MP, told how the activist was actively pursuing him in 2014. The man, however, decided to share this only in January this year. In his words, Garcia touched him on his back with her hand, touching his buttocks, and even trying to catch him for the crotch.

He decided to share this because of Garcia's revelations in the #MeToo movement. "If a person heading the accusations does not deserve trust, it gives us reason to doubt the credibility of these stories," says Fiero