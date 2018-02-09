Maria Gabriel: There is no Reason For not Accepting Bulgaria in Schengen

''There is no reason for not accepting Bulgaria in Schengen, but we know that the decision is taken unanimously.'' This was said by EU Commissioner Gabriel Gabriel.

A few days ago, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte stressed that his country supports us for entering Schengen Area, but there is still an incomplete work in Bulgaria.

Gabriel pointed out that Prime Minister Boyko Borissov nevertheless put the topic on the agenda when it is important. There is no reason for not accepting Bulgaria, the European Commission and the European Parliament have been repeating the same thing for three years, things in the Council are different'', she added.

In her words, the EU's strategy for the Western Balkans does not set a specific date for their adoption, but the "horizon 2025" and, more importantly, there is a clear political signal that the door to the European perspective remains open-something that earlier was unthinkable.