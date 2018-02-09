U.N. Allows North Korean Officials to Travel to South Korea for Olympics

World | February 9, 2018, Friday // 10:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: U.N. Allows North Korean Officials to Travel to South Korea for Olympics pixabay.com

A United Nations Security Council committee granted approval on Thursday for a North Korean delegation, specifically U.N.-sanctioned senior official Choe Hwi, to travel to South Korea for the opening of the Winter Olympics, diplomats said, cited by Reuters reported.

While South Korea asked for broad approval to host the high-level delegation from Pyongyang - including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s younger sister Kim Yo Jong - Choe was the only member subjected to a targeted U.N. travel ban and asset freeze.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Olympics, Olympic Games, South Korea, North Korea, U.N.
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria