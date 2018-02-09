U.N. Allows North Korean Officials to Travel to South Korea for Olympics
World | February 9, 2018, Friday // 10:15| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A United Nations Security Council committee granted approval on Thursday for a North Korean delegation, specifically U.N.-sanctioned senior official Choe Hwi, to travel to South Korea for the opening of the Winter Olympics, diplomats said, cited by Reuters reported.
A United Nations Security Council committee granted approval on Thursday for a North Korean delegation, specifically U.N.-sanctioned senior official Choe Hwi, to travel to South Korea for the opening of the Winter Olympics, diplomats said, cited by Reuters reported.
While South Korea asked for broad approval to host the high-level delegation from Pyongyang - including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s younger sister Kim Yo Jong - Choe was the only member subjected to a targeted U.N. travel ban and asset freeze.
- » France Calls For Opening of Humanitarian Corridors in Syria
- » China Police Start to use Smart Glasses to Tackle Crime
- » Huge Hole Appears on Highway in Germany (Photo)
- » More than 100 Pro-government Fighters were Killed in Air Strikes in Syria
- » Secret Documents for the Cold War Disappeared from Switzerland
- » Venezuela Sets Presidential Vote For April 22 After Talks Crumble
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)