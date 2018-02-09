European Parliament Creates New 'Tax Crimes' Committee
The European Parliament is to create a special new committee on "financial crimes, tax evasion and tax avoidance", it announced Thursday, Reuters.
In addition to looking at the recent Paradise Papers revelations from November 2017, it will have a 13-point remit, including tax avoidance by the digital economy and "national schemes providing tax privileges for new residents or foreign income", VAT fraud, plus member states' own tax breaks within single market.
