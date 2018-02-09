European Parliament Creates New 'Tax Crimes' Committee

Business | February 9, 2018, Friday // 10:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: European Parliament Creates New 'Tax Crimes' Committee pixabay.com

The European Parliament is to create a special new committee on "financial crimes, tax evasion and tax avoidance", it announced Thursday, Reuters.

In addition to looking at the recent Paradise Papers revelations from November 2017, it will have a 13-point remit, including tax avoidance by the digital economy and "national schemes providing tax privileges for new residents or foreign income", VAT fraud, plus member states' own tax breaks within single market.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European Union, European Commission, taxes
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria