Bulgaria: Weather will be Mostly Sunny Today pixabay.com

The weather will be mostly sunny today, with increasing cloudiness sometimes.

There will be up to moderate wind from west-northwest. The maximum temperatures will range from 10°C to 15°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency. In the night to Saturday, the clouds will quickly increase from southwest.

