Huge Hole Appears on Highway in Germany (Photo)

A huge hole in a highway in northern Germany reached 95 meters in length and 10 meters in width, the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Transport Ministry said today.

Roadside experts in the province expect the hole that appeared on the A20 motorway near the village of Tribeses to increase but could not indicate when.

Initially, one strip sank a few meters, and in a few weeks the motorway had to be closed in both directions and the traffic was redirected to bypass routes.

Falling is caused by a turf swamp below the road, but the investigators are still not aware of why such a big hole has appeared. There are assumptions that the props used in the construction are not strong enough that the contractors have not done on proper inspections or simply that wrong calculations have been made.