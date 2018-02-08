Bull Killed a Shepherd near Varna

Bulgaria: Bull Killed a Shepherd near Varna Source: Pixabay

Bull killed a shepherd in the village of Yagnillo in Varna. The incident happened on Wednesday.

The man was with a herd of sheep when he was lethally attacked by the nearby animal.

The bull is owned by a local breeder.

The Prosecutor's Office has already instituted pre-trial proceedings for causing death due to professional negligence. An autopsy was set up to identify the exact cause of death.

