Bull Killed a Shepherd near Varna
Bull killed a shepherd in the village of Yagnillo in Varna. The incident happened on Wednesday.
The man was with a herd of sheep when he was lethally attacked by the nearby animal.
The bull is owned by a local breeder.
The Prosecutor's Office has already instituted pre-trial proceedings for causing death due to professional negligence. An autopsy was set up to identify the exact cause of death.
