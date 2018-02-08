More than 100 Pro-government Fighters were Killed in Air Strikes in Syria

More than 100 Syrian pro-government fighters were killed in their air strikes in the eastern province of Deir-i-Zur by the US-led coalition, Reuters reported, citing a spokesman for the US authorities.

The quoted source, who wished to remain anonymous, said the coalition had prevented a coordinated attack late Tuesday morning and a coordinated attack on the Syrian Democratic Forces (UDF), a union of Kurdish and Arab militia that they support. Nearly 500 Syrian pro-government fighters supported by tanks, artillery and mortars attacked the UDF headquarters, where there were US military advisors.

The attack was weaned. There are no injured Americans. In the eastern Syrian province of Deir az Zur UDF struggles against the Islamic State group east of the Euphrates. Syrian government forces are active on the other side of the river, notes Associated Press. The US-led coalition said in a statement that "it remains determined to focus on the struggle against the" Islamic State "in the Euphrates Valley, but has a right to self-defense. 

