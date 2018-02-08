NATO will Build a New Command Center in Germany

Politics » DEFENSE | February 8, 2018, Thursday // 15:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NATO will Build a New Command Center in Germany Source: Twitter

NATO plans to build a new planning, logistics and command center that will be on German territory, DPA reported.

The initiative is from the German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen. The new center will be located in the Cologne-Bonn region, North Rhine Westphalia.

The place is suitable because there is the headquarters of the Bundeswehr united forces.

The new center will have "several hundred people," and it will not be integrated into NATO's command structure and will also be used for internships. A formal decision on NATO's German center will be taken next week.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, command center, Germany
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria