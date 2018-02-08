Closed Section of "Hemus" Highway due to Serious Accident

Society » INCIDENTS | February 8, 2018, Thursday // 14:21| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Closed Section of "Hemus" Highway due to Serious Accident Source: Twitter

The Hemus Motorway is temporarily closed in the section from Novi pazar to Nevsha because of a severe accident with three dead, the BNR reported, referring to the police. The car in which the victims had traveled crashed into a trailer truck. The bypass route is via Nevsha road junction - road I-2 - Vetrino junction.

The causes of the incident are not clear. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in this case.

A serious crash hinders traffic on the main road Sofia - Rousse. About 20 kilometers before Ruse a car crashed. There are victims, including a child. The movement is regulated by the police.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: road accidents, blocked roads
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria