Closed Section of "Hemus" Highway due to Serious Accident
The Hemus Motorway is temporarily closed in the section from Novi pazar to Nevsha because of a severe accident with three dead, the BNR reported, referring to the police. The car in which the victims had traveled crashed into a trailer truck. The bypass route is via Nevsha road junction - road I-2 - Vetrino junction.
The causes of the incident are not clear. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in this case.
A serious crash hinders traffic on the main road Sofia - Rousse. About 20 kilometers before Ruse a car crashed. There are victims, including a child. The movement is regulated by the police.
