PM Boyko Borissov has not been Hospitalized but has been Given Several Injections

February 8, 2018, Thursday
Bulgaria: PM Boyko Borissov has not been Hospitalized but has been Given Several Injections Source: Twitter

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is not hospitalized, reports Focus, citing the Press Center of the Military Medical Center in connection with inquiries about whether the prime minister was accommodated in the hospital.

The clinic said earlier today, due to the many injuries he had, two injections were made to the knees to strengthen the cartilage, and two to the ankles, and then he was released.

Borisov is already working for the Council of Ministers, the government said

