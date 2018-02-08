The Democrat Leader in the US Congress Held a Record 8 Hour Speech

US Democratic Party leader Nancy Pelosi delivered a record 8-hour speech, BNT reported. She called for a reform of immigration legislation that protects young illegal immigrants in the United States, called "dreamers."

The 77-year-old Pelosi took the floor from the stand shortly after 10 am local time and finished her speech after 18 in the late afternoon. She stayed straight all the time and did not stop talking, except for short interruptions to have water.

The previous record for the longest speech was from 1909 when the congressman spoke 5 hours and 15 minutes. Speakers often wear sneakers for such long speeches, Pelosi stayed on high heels all the time.

