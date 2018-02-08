Activists go to the 8th Protest Against the Second Lift in Bansko

Bulgaria: Activists go to the 8th Protest Against the Second Lift in Bansko

Environmentalists are coming out tonight in an 8th protest against building a second lift in Bansko, the BNR reported. They insist on changing the Pirin National Park management plan.

We continue to insist on the resignation of Niko Dimov, Minister of Environment and Water, and of course we insist that state institutions officially declare who the real owner of the Yulen concessionaire is in Bansko ski area. This time, the protest will begin at 18.30 from Independence Square in Sofia to meet the runners who started a week's marathon over Bulgaria, mostly through the cities that protest, bringing the messages of all people from Bulgaria about the protection of the Pirin National Park, said WWF's Konstantin Ivanov. It is expected that the protest will include also the leader of the Greens in the European Parliament Ska Keller.

The government's position is that the decision to change the management plan of the Pirin National Park will not be revoked.

Tags: protest, Pirin park, lift
