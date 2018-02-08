Secret Documents for the Cold War Disappeared from Switzerland

Secret documents concerning the activities of the so-called "secret army" created in the 1950s in Switzerland to help Western special services in case of war with the USSR disappeared. There is no information how has this happened, and their search continues.

Defense Ministry official Lorenz Friesknecht said the report on this "secret army," prepared by the authorities more than a quarter of a century ago is there , but the additions to it are missing. He stressed that the "Carnegie Report" of 1991 remained accessible to the Defense Department, and a copy of it was opened days ago in the Federal Archives of Switzerland. According to him, "the location of the files and files that investigator Carneu has applied as part of the investigation papers is not yet known.

The Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported on February 3 that the Defense Department can not find 27 document folders. According to the Suisinfo information portal, the "secret army R-26," created by the Confederation to help foreign special services, mostly British, was sensationally revealed 28 years ago. It was created for guerrilla resistance in the event of an invasion of troops from the Warsaw Pact. It has attracted 400 Swiss citizens who have undergone special training.

The parliamentary commission set up in 1990 to investigate the work of this "army" concluded that this group had no legal basis in the absence of parliamentary and civilian control. These conclusions have been published, but the report, known as the "Carnegie Report", which deals with the relationship between this army and foreign structures, remains unresolved. The report itself is available, but there appear to have been 28 records of witnesses' interviews and lists of its members that are missing.