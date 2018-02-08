36 People in the United States are Accused of Identity Theft on the Internet

The US Department of Justice announced that 36 people were indicted for involvement in a global identity theft over the Internet, causing damages of over $ 530 million to consumers, companies and financial institutions, BNT said.

13 people were detained in Australia, Britain, Italy, Kosovo, the United States, Serbia and France. The remaining criminals are still at large and the investigation is ongoing, David Ribitsky, Deputy Assistant to the Prosecutor General, said at a press conference.

The criminal network, operating as an online discussion forum under the slogan "In Fraud We Trust," has developed a complex scheme to acquire social security numbers, birthdates, and access passwords for people all over the world.

According to the indictment, the squad was set up in 2010 by Svyatoslav Bondarenko, a 34-year-old Ukrainian. He had turned to an online forum as a "convenient and safe" place in which "to gather professional people for whom carding (acquiring goods and services through fake or stolen credit cards) and hacking have become a way of life."

The Ukrainian created a hierarchy in the organization and oversaw the advertisements for a stolen objects website. However, he forbade selling or buying devices and other objects owned by Russians, prosecutors say.

In addition to providing for theft of stolen information, the network provided fiduciary accounts by which customers washed the digital currencies. This service was provided by Sergei Medvedev, co-founder of the InFraud website. The American accusation says there were 795,000 passwords for access to the HSBC bank, dozens of PayPal passwords, IDs, and credit card numbers. The site was also used for ads for selling malware.