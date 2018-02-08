German Chancellor Will Talk With Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker

Politics » DIPLOMACY | February 8, 2018, Thursday // 11:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: German Chancellor Will Talk With Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker archive

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will talk with European Council President Donald Tusk and the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, according to the Bulgarian National Television. 

Meetings in Berlin take place a few hours after Merkel's conservatives agreed with Martin Schultz's Social Democratic Party to form a coalition government. The decision was welcomed by Brussels, but before a new cabinet is set, the agreement will be approved by the members of the Social Democratic Party.

And in Berlin they demanded that Germany return to the EU leadership position. It is supposed that the future of Europe will be in the focus of attention of Merkel, Tusk and Juncker.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Tusk, coalition, Jean-Claude Juncker, Angela Merkel
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria