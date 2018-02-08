German Chancellor Will Talk With Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will talk with European Council President Donald Tusk and the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, according to the Bulgarian National Television.

Meetings in Berlin take place a few hours after Merkel's conservatives agreed with Martin Schultz's Social Democratic Party to form a coalition government. The decision was welcomed by Brussels, but before a new cabinet is set, the agreement will be approved by the members of the Social Democratic Party.

And in Berlin they demanded that Germany return to the EU leadership position. It is supposed that the future of Europe will be in the focus of attention of Merkel, Tusk and Juncker.