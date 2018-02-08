Bulgaria’s PM and Turkey's Minister of Economy Discussed Economic Partnership

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Turkey's Minister of the Economy Nihat Zeybekci discussed at a meeting in Sofia on 7th of February the state of economic partnership between the two countries and the possibilities for its enlargement. It was pointed out that the interest of the Turkish companies in Bulgaria is focused on projects related mainly to construction of transport and energy infrastructure.

Excellent contacts in various economic sectors were noted in the talks, and it was pointed out that fruitful good neighbourly relations between Bulgaria and Turkey contribute to the increase of the bilateral trade and the intensification of the trade and economic partnership.

An example of this is Turkish investment in Bulgaria, which for the period January-September 2017 amounted to 58.8 million euros. For the first nine months of last year, there was growth in the trade with Turkey by 17, 4%, the press office of the cabinet said.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister and the Turkish Minister have noted that the potential for developing trade and economic cooperation and investment has not been exhausted. The meeting pointed out that the interest of Turkish companies in Bulgaria is focused on projects related to the construction of transport and energy infrastructure. The food, chemical and textile industries also offer a wide field of investment.

The Turkish Minister stressed that the two countries' energy policies were of strategic importance, highlighting the importance of the diversification of energy sources and supply for our country and the important role of the construction of interconnection gas link.

Source: The Bulgarian National Television