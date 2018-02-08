Trump Infuriated the British after Attacking their Healthcare System

US President Donald Trump has provoked the angry reaction of British politicians, attacking the NHS - the National Health Service. In a post on Twitter Trump said Democrats want a universal health insurance system, but thousands protest in the UK because their universal health system is not working and is about to go bankrupt.

The protest that Trump talks abut took place on Saturday. Then thousands went out on a march "Save the NHS", pushing for more money. The organizers of the demonstration said they were meant to show people's "love" to the NHS, the BBC said.

In response, Downing Street said Theresa May was proud of Britain's healthcare system.

British Health Minister Jeremy Hunt stressed that the NHS was recently ranked as the best healthcare system in the world. In his words, in response to Trump, none of the protesters would like to live in a system where 28 million people have no access to healthcare. "The NHS can have challenges, but I'm proud to be from the country that invented universal insurance - where everyone gets care regardless of the size of their bank account," Hunt wrote.

In the UK, the NHS is funded by general taxation, so people do not have to pay extra to get treatment. In the United States, in order to receive health care, people must have additional insurance for medical care.

Britain spends 9.1 per cent of its GDP on healthcare, and the United States - 17.1 per cent, according to the World Bank data. The average life expectancy in the UK is 81.6 years - nearly 3 years more than in the United States.