Bulgaria: The Deputy Chief of the European Parliament has Been Removed Because of Insulting Opponents

By 447 votes in favor and 196 against, MEPs voted to deprive the European Parliament's deputy - Polish Ryszard Czarnecki, of his post. He was dismissed for insulting words towards  Rosa Thun, a fellow countryman in parliament, according to BGNews.

The European Parliament has for the first time resorted to such a procedure, which was broadcast by the European Commission's video service.

In front of the German-French TV channel Arte, the representative of the Polish opposition party "Civil Platform" Thun accused the ruling party in Warsaw of retreating from the democratic principles. In response, Czarnecki, a member of the ruling  Justice Party, commented on her statement in an interview with the niezalezna.pl portal.

There he said that "Mrs. Thun has played the role of a snitch against her own country." The deputy also stressed that "during the Second World War we had" szmalcownik "and today we have Rosa Thun and unfortunately it fits into a particular tradition." Czarnecki's statement was also published on his blog.

The word "szmalcownik" was used during the war for the Poles, who had blackmailed Jews for money, so as not to pass them on to the Nazis.

