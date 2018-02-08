Secretary at the White House Left his Position after Allegations of Domestic Violence

Due to a report of domestic violence, senior US associate to Donald Trump resigned. President Trump's office secretary Rob Porter, former head of the Utah senator's office, Orin Hach, is charged with violence by two of his ex-wives.

They accused him of physical, verbal and emotional harassment. Both women reported publicly that they had been victims and proved their accusations with photos of bruised eyes and a restraining order.

In a statement, Porter called these claims scandalous and fake, but said he was leaving his position.