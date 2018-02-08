Secretary at the White House Left his Position after Allegations of Domestic Violence

World | February 8, 2018, Thursday // 11:21| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Secretary at the White House Left his Position after Allegations of Domestic Violence twitter.com

Due to a report of domestic violence, senior US associate to Donald Trump resigned. President Trump's office secretary Rob Porter, former head of the Utah senator's office, Orin Hach, is charged with violence by two of his ex-wives.

They accused him of physical, verbal and emotional harassment. Both women reported publicly that they had been victims and proved their accusations with photos of bruised eyes and a restraining order.

In a statement, Porter called these claims scandalous and fake, but said he was leaving his position.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Secretary, White House, domestic violence
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria