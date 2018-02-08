Mini Art Fest Will Open Doors This Summer in Sofia

Mini Art Fest is an urban festival, whose philosophy is to transform everyday situations and places into extraordinary. The slogan of the festival 8th edition is: CIRCUS is POWER!



This year the focus is ON for social projects as: social circus, workshops in artistic disciplines for the audience to be much more a part of this fest.



The festival is held every year showing and presenting national and international circus artists and contemporary artists to the unlimited borders of creativity, the known and unknown spaces around us, and to join the new thinking and acting through art.

We are presenting and sharing with our artists different advanced communication forms to the life in and around the capital city of Bulgaria, Sofia.



2018 Festival program is for you who has the wish and knowledge of showing and sharing your art in the field of social actions and to raise together with another artist of the festival edition the level of understanding contemporary circus and modern art in Bulgaria.



This summer the Festival will begin

1st June: Opening Gala day: celebration and gift for the (International day for kids in Sofia)

2nd June: Celebration day continue in the center and outside of Sofia center.

3rd June: Artist Award-show of MAF 8 edition.

(1-3rd June busker’s fest)

4 - 8th JUNE : Social circus program

(4-8th June is paid program)

The festivals Open air stages: NDK- National Palace of Culture and “Vitosha Boulevard” the main walking street.

The call is open for Circus artists, partner organizations with the same direction of social actions, Musicians, Performers, Dancers and other artists.



The festival supports all artists with: Transport from - to Europe, Accommodation and Food in Sofia.

Applicants can send their proposals electronically on the website of the festival until March 8, 2018 they will be selected into the festival program by the crew and jury of MAF8.



Mini Art Festival present the award “Golden Ant” for the best artist or artists from Mini Art Fest 8. The award is established in design by Chudomir Dragnev (Looneytools).



The festival is part of the “Calendar of Cultural events in Sofia 2018”

"Social Circus" is a project of Mini Art Fondation with support of Program "Europe" of Sofia Municipality and French Institute, Nadedzda Muncipality and the Children and Youth Association.