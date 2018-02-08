New Specialized Unit Will Investigate Major Railway Incidents Across the Country
pixabay.com
A new specialized unit will investigate heavy rail incidents - this is a second-reading amendment to the Railways Act.
It will be set up at the Ministry of Transport and will have access to any information related to the investigation.
The unit will produce an annual report on road safety, the project says. All minor accidents will be investigated by the railway infrastructure manager.
For the ongoing investigations, such as the Hitrino case, the current law will apply.
