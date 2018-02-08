In Pyongyang Began Large-scale Military Parade

A military parade began in the capital of the DPRK, Kyodo's Japanese agency reported.

The parade is on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. This year no foreign journalists were invited to reflect the event. In recent days, there have been reports in the Japanese and Western press that a large-scale military parade dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Seoul Olympic Games in Seoul is scheduled to take place on February 8, the day before the official opening ceremony of the Seoul Olympic Games by the establishment of the Korean People's Army.

Earlier in South Korea, communications from space intelligence showed that there is an intensive rehearsal for the parade at an airport in Pyongyang. They claim there are about 12,000 troops and about 600 military units. Military parades in the capital of the DPRK are taking place in Kim Il Sung Square. Earlier, one of the foreign citizens in Pyongyang posted photos of a heavy military equipment cluster on the square in his Twitter account