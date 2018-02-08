Foreign Affairs ministers of Greece and FYRO Macedonia Will Meet in Sofia on Feb 15-16

According to IBNA's exclusive information coming from Bulgarian sources, Foreign Affairs ministers of Greece and fYRO Macedonia, Nikos Kotzias and Nikola Dimitrov respectively will meet in Sofia, Bulgaria on February 15-16, 2018.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the EU's Informal meeting of Foreign Affairs ministers (Gymnich). The latter will take place also in the Bulgarian capital, at the NDK.



The ministers' get together comes right after the official announcement by the premier of fYROMacedonia, Zoran Zaev, who said the use of a geographical definition as part of his country's name, in order to find a commonly accepted solution to the name dispute with Greece, is accepted.