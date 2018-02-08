Over 6500 Bulgarian Students Will Receive Euro Scholarships For the Winter Semester

Over 6500 students from 49 universities in Bulgaria  will receive scholarships for success and special achievements for the winter semester of the current academic year.

The funds amount a total of BGN 4.4 million. They are provided under the Student Fellowships Phase 1 project funded by the European Structural and Investment Funds through the Operational Program "Science and education for smart growth ", announced the Ministry of Education and Science.

The ranking was announced on the project website http://eurostipendii.mon.bg.

Scholarships for success are given to students who are trained in specialties from the priority professional fields. The aim is to stimulate the training of specialists for whom there is or is a shortage of staff for the labor market. The scholarship is BGN 150 per month and is paid for five months during the semester. The average success rate is excellent (5.61) and the number of students who will apply is 4492.

