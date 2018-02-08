It Will Rain in Some Areas, Maximum Temperatures From 9° to 14°C

Bulgaria: It Will Rain in Some Areas, Maximum Temperatures From 9° to 14°C pixabay.com

There will be varying cloudiness today, more substantial in Northern Bulgaria. It will rain in some places.

There will be light to moderate western wind. The maximum temperatures will mostly range from 9°C to 14°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

