The First Competitions from the Olympic Winter Games have Began
Sports | February 8, 2018, Thursday // 10:38| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The first races of the official program of the Winter Olympics in PyongChang have began, the France press reported.
Four matches from mixed-pair curling tournament started at the same time on Thursday, the day before the opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympics. In the Games, which are to be held formally from 9 to 25 February, will be awarded a total of 102 medals in 7 sports and 15 disciplines. More than 2900 athletes from 92 countries, nations and delegations will participate in the Olympics.
- » Football Star Cristiano Ronaldo at 33
- » Transsexual Volleyball Player Breaks Record on Points in a Match and Provokes Controversy in Brazil
- » Officially: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is an Arsenal Player
- » Brazil Football Legend Proud of Transfer of his Son to Levski
- » Tervel Pulev in battle Against Hüseyin Cinkara For the Title on March 24 (VIDEO)
- » Grigor Dimitrov in an Emotional Statement: I Miss you!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)