The First Competitions from the Olympic Winter Games have Began

The first races of the official program of the Winter Olympics in PyongChang have began, the France press reported.

Four matches from mixed-pair curling tournament started at the same time on Thursday, the day before the opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympics. In the Games, which are to be held formally from 9 to 25 February, will be awarded a total of 102 medals in 7 sports and 15 disciplines. More than 2900 athletes from 92 countries, nations and delegations will participate in the Olympics.