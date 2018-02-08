8 People Died in the Construction of a Subway in China
8 people have died and three others are missing after a subway tunnel under construction in China collapsed. Nine workers are saved. The incident occurred in Foshan, Guangdong province. There is an investigation into the causes of collapse.
