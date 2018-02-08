8 People Died in the Construction of a Subway in China

Society » INCIDENTS | February 8, 2018, Thursday // 10:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 8 People Died in the Construction of a Subway in China twitter.com

8 people have died and three others are missing after a subway tunnel under construction in China collapsed. Nine workers are saved. The incident occurred in Foshan, Guangdong province. There is an investigation into the causes of collapse.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: subway, construction, China, incident, casualties
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria