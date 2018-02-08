The Policemen are Again Complaining About Problems with Uniforms and Shoes

The union of the employees of the Ministry of Interior will give a special press conference, which will again explain the problems police have with their uniforms and shoes, the BNR reports.

In the TV show "Before all," the deputy chairman of the Federation Board Iliya Kuzmanov explained, "We are not looking for confrontation, but the contrary. After the agreements on raising the basic salaries in the Ministry of Interior, we continue our requests, which were 3 and apparently forgotten They were for legislative changes and for the improvement of the quality of uniforms .Our requirements for better functionality of shoes and uniforms are quite normal: an employee who does not feel good is unsuitable for work and is not useful for citizens nor for himself. "

According to him, in our country the technology for manufacturing these shoes has lagged for 20 years. Foreign experts will also participate in the press conference.

Here we can hardly blame the political cabinet. the responsible people who have to deal with matters like that are further down the ladder. We act in good faith, trying to objectively show them where they are wrong. If they do not understand it, we have ways to prove it. It is definitely a matter of money, but in the long run the investment is much smaller than the one currently being done. We are the initiators of the harmonization of the minimum police standards in Europe, say from trade unions.