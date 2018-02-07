The Restaurant Offers a Burger with an Engagement Ring

Restaurant in Boston  offers an engagement ring burger to those who want to pay additional $ 3,000 for the price of $ 3. The special burger must be ordered two days in advance.

The ring is placed in the burger. It was created by the designer Neil Lane. It is decorated with round diamonds weighing a total of 7/8 carats, and the ring is made of 14-carat gold.

The diamond ring burgers are specially offered for Valentine's Day on February 14th. Restaurant owner Paul Barker said there are no orders yet, but a few people have shown "very great interest."

