Parliament Discussed the BSP's Idea of a "Cultural Check" For Young People

There was no vote on the proposed by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) bill on the Supplementation of the Protection and Development of Culture Act, which envisaged the introduction of the so- a cultural check for young people.

The proposed addition foresees that Bulgarian citizens with a permanent address in the country at the age of 18 years will be able to obtain an electronic card for cultural activities. The main objective is to facilitate and expand the access of young people to culture in Bulgaria.

The idea is for the electronic card to be used for visits to circus, music and music-stage performances and concerts, museums, art galleries and theaters, film screenings, visits to architectural, historical, archeological, natural, ethnographic and museum reserves and complexes, as well as purchase of books. At the proposal of the Minister of Culture, the government may also designate other cultural activities for which it is possible to use the electronic card. The minimum card value is set at BGN 200. According to importers, the introduction of such a card will cost the budget a little over BGN 15 million.

In an opinion, the Ministry of Culture does not support the bill and points out that no concrete link has been established between promoting young people's access to culture and the introduction of an electronic map for cultural activities. The Finance Ministry also does not support the bill.